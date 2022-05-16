Kerala Rains: Red Alert Issued in 5 Districts, NDRF Teams Dispatched

He said all departments concerned have been alerted and people from danger-prone areas will be evacuated without delay if necessary. "As of now there is no need for opening relief camps across the state. But we need to be careful as there are chances of landslides if the rain continues," Rajan said.

Upon the request of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the NDRF teams were deployed in five districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

NDRF said the teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communication equipment and PPE kits. It said the control room at Arakkonam was closely monitoring the situation round the clock.