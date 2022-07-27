Why Madanis Decided To Reunite The Two Factions Of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind

In an important development, the two factions of India’s oldest Muslim body, the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind have decided to reunite in light of the growing anti-Muslim hate and violence in the country. The two factions are led by Maulana Arshad Madani, and his nephew Maulana Mehmood Madani, and have been part of an ego tussle over leadership for 14 years now. This move then signals the beginning of an attempt to reconcile the longstanding differences between the two factions.

“Seeing the present conditions in the country especially against Muslims...there should be a common platform for the Jamiat to act together and unitedly,” Maulana Arshad Madani had said in the annual JUH conference held earlier in May.

Then on 18 June, the 30-plus member working committee of the Arshad Madani passed a resolution giving full authority to Maulana Arshad Madani to finalise the process of merging of both the factions.