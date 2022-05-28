Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind Holds National Meet To Discuss Gyanvapi, Dharam Sansads

"There are some issues that have captured national attention. The issue surrounding the religious places of worship is one such matter. However, in reality it's not the biggest issue, it is only being presented as such. So we need to remind people to not lose sight of the real issues and work on them as well," Miyaz Ahmad Farukhi, JUH national secretary, told the media at Deoband.

"Abusing people of other communities in Dharam Sansad has become common. It's a way to scare and threaten. But the Muslim community doesn't need to get scared. Many people are also trying to provoke us. We need to tell our youth to not fall for it," he added.