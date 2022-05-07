Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Up by Rs 50

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from Saturday. From now, a non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder would cost Rs 999.50, news agency ANI reported.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by approximately Rs 102 to Rs 2,355.5 in Delhi earlier this month. A 5 kg LPG commercial cylinder's price was also raised to Rs 655.