Loni Case: SC Notice to Ex-Twitter MD Over UP Govt Plea Against K'taka HC Order

Maheshwari was asked to come to the police station at Loni Border and record the statement within one week.

The Twitter official had previously indicated his availability for the police interrogation via video-conference – a plea that had been rejected by the police, who asked him to appear at the police station in person.

Maheshwari has now been given a new US-based role "in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide", a senior official of the microblogging company said on Friday, 13 August.

(With inputs from ANI.)