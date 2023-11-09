Lok Sabha Ethics Panel Adopts Report on Mahua Moitra, Speaker's Decision Pending

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday, 9 November, adopted its draft report on quid pro allegations levelled against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

The latest: "Six members supported the report while four members submitted their dissent notes," BJP MP and chairperson of the ethics panel Vinod Kumar Sonkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow...The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker," Sonkar added.

In a nutshell: Last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that Moitra had accepted expensive gifts from real estate mogul Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking parliamentary questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.