Listen to the Arguments on Farm Laws: PM Modi Appeals to Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 11 December, took to Twitter and shared the press address on farm laws by Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal that was held on Thursday.
“My colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar ji and Piyush Goyal ji have talked in detail about the new agricultural laws and the demands of the farmers. (You) Must listen to it,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier on Thursday, after laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to defend the new farm laws. The Prime Minister said that all decisions should be taken keeping national interest in mind, and the “dialogue must go on”.
The Prime Minister also quoted Guru Nanak Dev and said “jab tak sansaar rahe, tab tak sambad chalta rehna chahiye (so long as the universe exists, dialogue must go on).”
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the leaders of the farmers' unions to continue the dialogue and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the new farm legislation.
Both Cabinet ministers were addressing a press conference, a day after the farmers' unions unanimously rejected the offer by the Centre to amend the laws recently enacted to bring reforms in agriculture and allied sectors.
Union Minister Tomar maintained that the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act 2020 are the biggest agricultural reforms the country has seen so far.
Published: 11 Dec 2020,10:48 AM IST