Listen to the Arguments on Farm Laws: PM Modi Appeals to Farmers

Earlier on Thursday, after laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament building in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to defend the new farm laws. The Prime Minister said that all decisions should be taken keeping national interest in mind, and the “dialogue must go on”.

The Prime Minister also quoted Guru Nanak Dev and said “jab tak sansaar rahe, tab tak sambad chalta rehna chahiye (so long as the universe exists, dialogue must go on).”