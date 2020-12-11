Farmers’ Protest Enters Day 16; Unions Say Will Block Rail Tracks

As the ongoing farmers’ protest entered day 16, the farmers continued their agitation against the three contentious laws at Singhu and Tikri borders.

Farmer leader Boota Singh of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch on Thursday, 10 December, said that they had given the Modi government an ultimatum until today for repealing the farm laws and announced that they would block railway tracks, as a mark of their protest.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the leaders of the farmers' unions to continue the dialogue and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the new farm legislation.