TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From Parliament Over 'Unruly Behaviour'

Meanwhile, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link voter IDs to Aadhar on a voluntary basis, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 21 December, amid vehement protests from the Opposition.

Opposition MPs from both the Houses also marched from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, raising the demand for the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.