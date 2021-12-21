TMC MP Derek O'Brien Suspended From Parliament Over 'Unruly Behaviour'

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien was on Tuesday, 21 December, suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining duration of the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.
"The last time I got suspended from the Rajya Sabha was when the government was BULLDOZING farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, I was suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of the Parliament and BULLDOZING Elections Laws Bill 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link voter IDs to Aadhar on a voluntary basis, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 21 December, amid vehement protests from the Opposition.
Opposition MPs from both the Houses also marched from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Tuesday, raising the demand for the resignation of Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.
O'Brien's suspension takes the suspended MPs count to 13.
