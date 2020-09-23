Data & Accountability MISSING in New India. If Found, Report ASAP

URGENT: Data and Accountability have gone missing in New India. First reported in Parliament. Here's the lookout notice with all the details.
When D Ata went missing, she was carrying the following items:
The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, 14 September, told Parliament that it has no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives or livelihoods during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The ministry also added that since no such data was maintained, there was no question of giving compensation to the victims’ next of kin.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Centre said it has no data on farmers suicide as many states do not submit figures to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).
"As informed by NCRB many states and union territories had reported 'Nil' data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers after several validations even while reporting suicides in other professions. Due to this limitation national data on causes of suicide in farming sector was untenable and not published separately," Minister of State (Home Affairs) G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to Rajya Sabha.
In the current session of the Parliament, the government has also said it does not maintain data on healthcare workers, policemen and safai karmacharis who died delivering their duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admitting that “Covid-19 epidemic has temporarily affected various sectors including micro, small scale enterprises which also affected job scenario”, the government told the Parliament that it has maintained no data on the number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that have shut down during the period of lockdown.
The government said it maintains no data on the number of RTI activists killed in the country.
"The framework of existing laws such as Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code etc. is considered adequate to provide for safety and security to all citizens, including RTI activists. Further it is stated that maintenance of law and order and providing safety and security for all citizens is primarily the subject matter of State Government concerned”, the government said.
