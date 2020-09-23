Data & Accountability MISSING in New India. If Found, Report ASAP

When D Ata went missing, she was carrying the following items:

1. Deaths and Job Losses of Migrant Workers

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday, 14 September, told Parliament that it has no data available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives or livelihoods during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. The ministry also added that since no such data was maintained, there was no question of giving compensation to the victims’ next of kin.

2. Farmer Suicides

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Centre said it has no data on farmers suicide as many states do not submit figures to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). "As informed by NCRB many states and union territories had reported 'Nil' data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers after several validations even while reporting suicides in other professions. Due to this limitation national data on causes of suicide in farming sector was untenable and not published separately," Minister of State (Home Affairs) G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to Rajya Sabha.

3. Deaths of COVID-19 Front Line Workers

In the current session of the Parliament, the government has also said it does not maintain data on healthcare workers, policemen and safai karmacharis who died delivering their duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Closure of MSMEs During Lockdown

Admitting that “Covid-19 epidemic has temporarily affected various sectors including micro, small scale enterprises which also affected job scenario”, the government told the Parliament that it has maintained no data on the number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that have shut down during the period of lockdown.

5. Number of RTI Activists Killed