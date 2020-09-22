‘NDA=No Data Avalaible’: Shashi Tharoor’s Dig At Centre

The Centre said it did not have data on various subjects – from migrant labourers to farmer suicides.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, 22 September, took a dig at the Centre for repeatedly stating that they did not have data on various subjects – from migrant labourers to farmer suicides. "No data on migrant workers, no data on farmer suicides, wrong data on fiscal stimulus, dubious data on COVID deaths, cloudy data on GDP growth – this government gives a whole new meaning to the term NDA!" read his tweet, accompanied by a cartoon.

On 20 September, Congress' P Chidambaram used the government's data dearth to attack the NDA government over the controversial farm bills.

“How will the (agriculture) Minister know which farmer sold his produce to which trader? How will he know the millions of transactions that will take place every day all over the country? If he does not have the data, how will he guarantee MSP is paid in every transaction?” P Chidambaram, Former Union Minister

No Data Related to COVID Deaths of Healthcare Staff

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) too, earlier in September, said the government has lost its moral authority to administer the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act after it failed to reveal the data on the number of healthcare staff who have been affected by and died from COVID-19, even as at least 382 doctors across the country have lost their lives in the line of duty so far. The scathing reaction by the IMA has come after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan could not come up with the number of fatalities occurred in the medical fraternity when asked by MP Binoy Viswam in Parliament earlier this month.

