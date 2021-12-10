Watch: Leaders, Officers Pay Respects to CDS Rawat, Wife at Their Residence

The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been brought to their residence, where scores of political leaders and Armed Forces personnel are paying their last respects.

Earlier, Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.

General Rawat's mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square at around 4 pm.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid their last respects to CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, whose mortal remains were brought to the Palam Airbase in Delhi.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.