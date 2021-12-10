Watch: Leaders, Officers Pay Respects to CDS Rawat, Wife at Their Residence

Mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officials arrive at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington, on Thursday, 9 December.
The mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been brought to their residence, where scores of political leaders and Armed Forces personnel are paying their last respects.
Earlier, Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.
General Rawat's mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for the funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square at around 4 pm.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid their last respects to CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, whose mortal remains were brought to the Palam Airbase in Delhi.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
While PM Modi paid his respects on Thursday, scores of political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and MK Stalin paid respects on Friday at Rawat's residence, where his mortal remains have been kept before the funeral
Brig LS Lidder's family said that the late officer must be given a "smiling farewell."
"We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier's wife. It's a big loss," his wife Geetika Lidder told ANI.
Lidder's daughter Aashna said that she wants to cherish the happy memories she had with him for 17 years.
BJP national president JP Nadda paid his last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Religious leaders held multi-faith prayers as they paid their last respects to CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika.
DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi paid their respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika.
French Emmanuel Lenian and Israel envoy Naor Gilon paid tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Defence Minister AK Antony paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Haryana CM ML Khattar pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, meets family members.
National Secutiy Advisor Ajit Doval has reached CDS Rawat's Residence to pay tribute to him and his wife. He earlier attended LS Lidder's funeral ceremony at Brar Square.
Senior Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat.
CDS General Bipin Rawat's unit 5/11 Gorkha Rifles is looking after all the arrangements of his last rites. He was commissioned in the unit and also went ahead to command it.
Brigadier LS Lidder has been laid to final rest with full military honours.
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at his residence at Kamraj Marg in Delhi.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife's mortal remains have been brought to their Kamraj Marg residence.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Brar Square, pays tribute to Brigadier LS Lidder.
NSA Ajit Doval pays tribute to Brigadier LS Lidder at Brar Square. He had met the families of the deceased at the Palam airbase on Thursday evening.
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay tribute to Brigadier LS Lidder at Brar Square.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also at Brar Square, pays tribute to Brigadier LS Lidder.
The mortal remains of Brigadier LS Lidder have been brought to Brar Square in Delhi Cantt.
The mortal remains of Brigadier LS Lidder have been brought out of Base Hospital. His last rites will be held at 9:30 am, at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.
The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, along with 11 other military personnel, will be performed with full military honours.
