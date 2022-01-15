Lakhs of Devotees Throng Gangasagar Mela Amid Rise in COVID Cases in West Bengal

Even as West Bengal reported 22,645 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 14 January, with a positivity rate of 31.14 percent, lakhs of devotees thronged the Gangasagar Mela in the state, to take a holy dip at the point where the Ganges joins the Bay of Bengal.

With Makar Sankranti celebrations kicking off, local authorities expect more devotees to arrive on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court had, on 7 January, allowed the state government to organise the Gangasagar Mela from 8 to 16 January despite the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the court imposed certain restrictions and asked the state government to act upon them immediately.

The instructions have to be implemented by the Chief Secretary as per the direction of the division bench.