‘COVID Tests, Distancing: Gangasagar Mela 2021 Through Our Lens’

Each year, thousands of devotees gather at Sagar Island on Makar Sankranti and take a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal. This marks the beginning of Gangasagar Mela, considered the second largest public congregation after the Kumbh Mela.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government has decided to put in place several guidelines to be followed by devotees. For example, several camps have been set up for testing and quarantine of pilgrims. As per guidelines, those with symptoms are to be tested before entering.