Lakhimpur Unrest: Ashish Misra Skips Police Summons, Issued Notice Again

Ashish Misra has been summoned by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Lakhimpur violence case.
Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra, who is one of the accused in the murder case involving the death of as many as eight persons in Lakhimpur Kheri, was issued a fresh notice by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Friday, 8 October.
The notice directed the accused to appear before them on 9 October.
He was previously directed to appear at the crime branch office, reserve police lines, Kheri district, on Friday at 10 am to record his statement.
The summons notice was pasted at the entrance of MoS Misra's residence.
Meanwhile, the UP Police, on Thursday, said that they arrested two persons – Luvkush and Ashish Pandey – accused in the case. Lucknow Inspector-General Laxmi Singh later added that after Misra's statement is recorded, further evidence will be collected by the police.
On Friday, Union Minister Misra said in a statement, "We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He will appear before police Saturday to record statement."
Misra added that his son skipped the first summons owing to health reasons.
Saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at helm, he added that there will be an "unbiased probe and action will be taken against those guilty," PTI quoted.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers were allegedly run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Ajay Teni Misra's son.
This came as the Supreme Court on Friday raised serious questions over the UP Police's handling of the investigation.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked senior advocate Harish Salve, who appeared for the State of Uttar Pradesh, "We expect there to be a responsible action by the government and the police. When there is a 302 case, in the rest of the country, when there is a case like this, will the accused be asked like this: 'please come'?"
He further observed that seeing as the case involved serious charges, why stricter action had not yet been taken in the case.
