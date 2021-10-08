Lakhimpur Unrest: Ashish Misra Skips Police Summons, Issued Notice Again

On Friday, Union Minister Misra said in a statement, "We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He will appear before police Saturday to record statement."

Misra added that his son skipped the first summons owing to health reasons.

Saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at helm, he added that there will be an "unbiased probe and action will be taken against those guilty," PTI quoted.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers were allegedly run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Ajay Teni Misra's son.