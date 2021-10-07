Amid Public Ire Over Lakhimpur Murders, BJP Min Ajay Misra Inaugurates Event

MoS, (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra inaugurated the 7th National Conference of Heads of Prisons of all States/ UTs.
Amidst the public outcry over the lack of action in relation to Sunday's Lakhimpur Kheri murders, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Misra, whose son has been accused for killing civilians, inaugurated the 7th National Conference of Heads of Prisons on Thursday, 7 October.
The theme of the Conference is “Preparing a Decadal Road Map for the Prisons and Correctional Services.”
A convoy of speeding cars had run over three farmers at the site, leading to the widespread unrest. One of the cars, owned by Ashish Misra, had allegedly been driven by the Union minister's son.
The event comes a day after Misra met Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. During their meeting, the Union minister reportedly briefed Shah about the unrest that had ensued in Lakhimpur on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the opposition has demanded Misra's resignation so as to ensure an "unbiased investigation" in the matter.
An FIR has been filed against Misra and others at the Tikunia Police Station in Kheri district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body).
Union Minister Misra and his son, on their part, have denied any role in the violence.
