Lakhimpur | 'Main Accused' Ashish Misra Summoned, 2 Accused Quizzed: UP Police
An FIR under the charges of murder had been filed against Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister Ajay Misra.
Four days after unrest ensued in Lakhimpur leading to the deaths of four farmers, the Uttar Pradesh police, on Thursday, 7 October, said that a summons has been sent to the main accused Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Teni Misra.
Further, two persons have been taken in for questioning by the Lucknow police.
"Two people are being questioned. They've confirmed role of three others who are dead. Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information. We are sending summon to the main accused (Ashish Misra) for questioning."Lucknow Inspector-General Laxmi Singh, as quoted by news agency ANI
Singh added that Misra's statement will be recorded, following which further evidence will be collected by the police.
Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Unrest had ensued in the Uttar Pradesh district after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which belonged Ashish Misra, and was purportedly driven by him.
Inspector-General Singh indicated that if the accused do not respond to the summons, the police will approach the court.
"The accused named in the FIR have been called for questioning. If they don't turn up, we'll go to court and follow up the legal process. Teams have been set up for arrest and for questioning the accused," she was quoted as saying by ANI.
'No Firearm Injuries Have Been Confirmed': Lucknow Police
"Incidents of firing or any firearm injuries have not been confirmed. Therefore, we will have to proceed with other evidence that have been given to us," Lucknow Inspector-General Laxmi Singh told ANI, alluding to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government sources told ANI, "Two persons have been taken into custody and are being questioned in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Police have recovered empty bullet shells at violence site."
Further, the family of deceased farmer, Gurvinder Singh, has alleged that his post-mortem has been falsified. The family, speaking to The Quint, has alleged that while there are evident bullet wounds on Singh's body, the post-mortem report lacks any mention of these. On the family's demand, a second post-mortem has been conducted for Singh.
Murder, Rioting FIR Against Union Minister Ajay Misra's Son
A First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, had been filed against the son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra, Ashish Misra, and 15 unknown persons, on Monday, 4 October.
The FIR against Misra and others had been filed at the Tikunia Police Station in Kheri district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body).
Union Minister Misra and his son, on their part, have denied any role in the violence. The duo has claimed that Ashish Misra was not present in the convoy of cars that had been sent to Lakhimpur.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.