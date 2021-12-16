Lakhimpur Kheri: Cong Demands Ajay Misra’s Resignation, Says PM Protecting Him

Image used for representation.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 16 December, called Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni a criminal and said that he should be sacked and investigated for his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting MoS Ajay Misra and stated, "PM is not taking any action. If no action is being taken despite the SIT report, then we have to say that the PM is protecting him."
Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned amid Opposition protests over the same.
Stating that the son of MoS is involved and he himself was the conspirator, Kharge added, "We wanted to present this before House. We had requested Chairman and had given a notice in the morning. Minister Teni had once told the farmers to break their 'satyagraha', otherwise, he knows how to make it happen within 2 minutes. Maybe his son acted on this."
Meanwhile, MoS Ajay Misra Teni was caught abusing, misbehaving, and lunging at the media on being asked about the SIT probe.
Attacking PM Modi, she added, “Narendra Modiji, carefully curated spectacles of piety and wearing religious attire will not change the fact that you are protecting a criminal.”
She further demanded MoS Teni to be sacked and charged in accordance with the law.
