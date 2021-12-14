'Pre-Planned Event': SIT Seeks Murder Attempt Charge Against Lakhimpur Accused

Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case. Image used for representational purposes.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which had been probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, on Monday, 13 December, moved an application in the court to invoke more criminal charges against the accused.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, who owned one of the cars involved in the incident, had been arrested under murder charges.
The SIT has also requested the invocation of the Arms Act against the 13 accused, which include Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni's son, Ashish Misra.
The SIT has requested the dropping of charges under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (whoever causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently). and 304A (causing death by negligence).
Twelve men, in addition to Misra, had been arrested in the case. The accused, who remain lodged in the district jail, are Luvkush, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Satyam Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Ankit Das, Latif, Sishupal, Nandan Singh, Rinku Rana, Ullas Trivedi, and Dharmendra Banjara.
