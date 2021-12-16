Winter Session: Farmers Were Murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri, Says Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Winter Session live updates. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The winter session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 14th day on Thursday, 16 December.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars.
The Parliament has also witnessed protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for their "unruly" conduct in the monsoon session.
Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant in the country
Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav to move the 'Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha
Both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm, amid protests by Opposition members over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, as demands for MoS Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni's resignation were made.
During the question hour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha, that MoS Ajay Misra Teni is a criminal, who should be sacked and investigated for his involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
He added that the deaths of farmers, who were run over by a convoy of vehicles, with one car belonging to Teni's son Ashish Misra, was a conspiracy as stated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident.
However, Gandhi was repeatedly cut-off, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to put forward his question.
Gandhi remarked, "We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri."
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has given an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and over demands that the Government take the resignation of Minister Ajay Misra Teni immediately.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha, to discuss the grant of special status to Bihar.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, SIT report, and the demand of immediate sacking of Minister of State Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)