Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT Shares Screen Grabs of Videos Recorded From the Spot

Probing the lynching of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday, 19 October, released at least five screen grabs of videos recorded from the spot.
Releasing them in public domain through media, the SIT has sought tip-offs to ascertain the identity of suspects seen at the spot in these video grabs.
Screen grab of visuals recorded from the spot.
A video of farmers at the spot allegedly seen lynching a man had surfaced on social media soon after the incident. A First Information Report (FIR) against unknown suspects was registered on the complaint of BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal.
The SIT has recently begun probe in the second FIR registered against farmers in the death of two BJP workers and driver Hari Om Mishra. Senior police officers in the state had earlier said that the death of journalist Raman Kashyap will be proved along with lynching of the BJP workers.
At least 40 farmers were issued notice to appear before the SIT to record their statements in connection with the violence. Five farmers, represented by their lawyers, had appeared on Monday to record their statements.
Meanwhile, four more accused, including absconding key suspect Sumit Jaiswal, who had registered a complaint against the farmers for the death of BJP workers, were arrested by the SIT on Monday. Jaiswal was one of the occupants of the Thar Jeep which was leading the three-car fleet which mowed down farmers.
