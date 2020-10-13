‘Ladakh UT Illegally Set Up’: China, as India Opens 44 Key Bridges

China said said India's infrastructure building activity in the border region was "the root cause for tension".

Stating that it “does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by India,” China directed flak at India a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 new bridges in border areas, according to NDTV.



The bridges have been built in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Reacting to the infrastructure building activity by Indian in the region, China’s foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reportedly said that it was “the root cause for tension between the two sides”. He also suggested that neither country should take action that might increase tensions.

“First, I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory, illegally set up by the Indian side, and Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area.” Zhao Lijian, China’s foreign Ministry spokesman

He also urged India to “earnestly implement our consensus and refrain from actions that might escalate the situation and take concrete measures to safeguard peace and tranquility along the border.”

BACKGROUND

According to the NDTV report, the news about the bridges came in as senior military officials of the two countries were locked in a meeting for the seventh time, in a bid to restore calm after a recent slew of confrontations.

Inaugurating the bridges, through an online event, on Monday, Defence Minister Singh had said:

“You are well aware of the situation created along our northern and eastern borders. First Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission. We have a border of about 7,000 km with these countries, where the tension remains.”

According to officials, the purpose of these bridges is to make movement more convenient for the armed forces in strategically important areas. The defence minister also suggested that the bridges would benefit civilians as well, reported PTI.

(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)