Rajnath Singh Opens 44 Key Bridges; Slams Pak, China for Disputes

According to PTI, Singh said that India, under the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was both facing the crisis strongly.

Singh also symbolically launched the Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, reported PTI.

According to officials, the purpose of these bridges is to make movement more convenient for the armed forces in strategically important areas. The Defence Minister also suggested that the bridges would benefit civilians, as well, reported PTI.

Rajnath Singh also expressed his appreciation for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which completed the construction of bridges, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.