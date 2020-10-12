India-China Military & MEA Officials to Hold LAC Talks Later Today

This will mark the seventh round of deliberations between both the countries at the Corps Commander level.

Top military representatives from India and China will meet on Monday to discuss de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Top military representatives from India and China will meet on Monday, 12 October, to discuss de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.



This will mark the seventh round of deliberations between both the countries at the Corps Commander level. The Indian delegation will be led by XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and his successor Lt General PGK Menon, who will take over later in the week. Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs Navin Srivastava will also participating in the talks. This will be the first round of talks when senior military commanders and representatives of foreign ministries from both sides are meeting, news agency IANS reported.



India and China have been engaged in a six-month-long standoff at the LAC. The talks began after Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops made a provocative military effort to dislodge Indian soldiers from their positions on the LAC on 7 September and also fired warning shots.



There have been several levels of dialogue, but the deadlock continues.

The meeting will take place on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting Point, reported The Indian Express. “There is no expected breakthrough of a peace deal,” said a source to the publication. The sixth round of Military Commander-Level meetings was held on 21 September.



The temperatures drop to minus 20 degrees Celsius at critical mountain peaks along the India-China border, poses as a challenge to the troops on either sides. Both sides have around 50,000 soldiers each, along with air defence assets, artillery and tanks. On 30 August, India had occupied critical mountain heights like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop, that were all unmanned till now, on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake. During the previous Corps Commander-level talks, China insisted that India vacate these new positions and that it will not discuss disengagement in eastern Ladakh, till the time India vacates these strategic positions.

So far, no movement has taken place on disengagement or withdrawal of the troops amassed at the LAC.

(With inputs from The Indian Express, IANS)