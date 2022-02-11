Braving Slippery Slopes, These Uttarakhand Students Walk an Hour to School

"Faced by streams and falling rocks, we are forced to return home when it rains heavily," says 17-year-old Himanshu, as he begins his one-hour walk to a high school in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

It's a particularly frosty morning and adding to the 12th grader's woes is the cold February rain. How cold? Just one minute of a glove-free hand would bring about an instant sense of regret.

Walking with Himanshu from the hill-top village of Birmoli are two of his friends Aayush and Akash, both in the 12th grade as well, they all have a school exam to write.