Kuwait Supermarket Pulls Indian Products, Boycotts Them Amid Prophet Remarks Row

Amid a row over a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official's remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, a supermarket in Kuwait pulled down Indian products from its shelves on Monday, 6 June, to protest the derogatory comments.

Workers at the Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society store pulled down Indian tea, rice, spices, and other products into trolleys and covered the items with plastic sheets, photos circulated on social media showed.

"We, as a Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet," Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the store, told news agency AFP, adding that they disapproved of the 'insult' to the Prophet. Signs in Arabic mounted on plastic sheets obstructing access to Indian products read: "We have removed Indian products," as per the report.