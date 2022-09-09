Comedian Kunal Kamra's Gurugram Show Cancelled After VHP Threatens To Disrupt It

A bar in Gurugram decided to cancel the stand-up show of comedian Kunal Kamra, scheduled to be held on 17 and 18 September, after Hindutva outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal threatened to protest and disrupt the event if it was not cancelled.

"We have decided to cancel the show. I do not want any trouble. Two men from Bajrang Dal had come and they threatened to disrupt the show. They objected to the show and said that they will not allow the show to happen," Studio Xo Bar's general manager Sahil Dawra was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.