NCPCR Summons Twitter India Exec for 'No Action' Against Comedian Kunal Kamra

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned Twitter India's communications director on Wednesday, 18 May, for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra, who had reportedly posted an altered video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Germany earlier this month, PTI reported.

The NCPCR, on 5 May, sought action against Kamra for tweeting the video and wrote to Twitter for the immediate removal of the video from the social media platform. The comedian's post was later taken down.

The commission now wants the details of the action taken report from Twitter's communications director.

"A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within seven days or receipt of the letter," the NCPCR said in a letter sent on Tuesday.