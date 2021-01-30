K’taka Govt Orders Schools To Slash Fees For Academic Year 2020-21

The advisory issued by KAMS suggested that schools whose fee structure is more than Rs 25,000 per annum can reduce 20 percent to 25 percent. For schools which have fees less than Rs 25,000 but more than Rs 15,000 a year, KAMS suggested that special development fees be relaxed for the current school year.

Further, for schools whose annual fee is less than Rs 15,000, they can reduce their term fee to a maximum of 10 percent of their whole tuition fee.

Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of KAMS, said, “The 30 percent of the tuition fee reduction that has been ordered, in reality will be in tune of 40-50 percent .The government has asked not only to reduce tuition fee but also directed us not to collect any fees for laboratory, sports and computer education. ”