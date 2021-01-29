Delhi Schools to Reopen for Classes 9, 11 From 5 Feb: Sisodia
Delhi schools will open for classes 9, 11 from 5 February but students will require parental consent added Sisodia.
The Delhi Government on Friday announced that schools will open for classes 9 and 11 from 5 February. | (Photo:PTI)
The Delhi government on Friday, 29 January, announced that schools will open for classes 9 and 11 from 5 February, according to PTI.
The decision comes after schools were opened for classes 10 and 12 from 18 January in light of their preparation for practicals and board exams.
Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said that students would only be able to attend classes with parental consent, attendance would be optional, and the concerned authorities would have to strictly follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Similar guidelines were issued for classes 10 and 12 earlier this month when after being closed for almost ten months due to the coronavirus outbreak, the CM Kejriwal government opened schools on Monday, 18 January.
Meanwhile, colleges and diploma institutions are expected to reopen in February, reports PTI.
What COVID-19 Protocols Are Delhi Schools Following?
Physical attendance is not compulsory, students will attend only with the written consent of parents. Attendance should be maintained but it’s not mandatory.
Only schools out of containment area will be opened, and only teachers who live in non-containment zones will take classes. No students who are symptomatic may attend. Online classes for children will continue for those who cannot attend classes physically.
Class timings have been reduced to two hours a day, and initially only 50 students will be called per class, reported Hindustan Times. Only ten students will be allowed in a during practical sessions.
Schools have been directed to install sanitizer dispensers around the school, and keep stock of face masks and sanitizers. Volunteers will do routine temperate checks and will ensure the students maintain social distancing.
‘The Bubble Effect’ has been suggested by the government to keep student interaction in the same group, reported NDTV.
Teachers will orient students on protocols, new exam guidelines and provide emotional support and counselling.
There will be no physical assembly or outdoor activities held.
There will be no pick-up or drop facilities for students or faculty members.
(With inputs from PTI.)
