Stone-Pelting and ‘Go Back’ Chants at BJP Roadshow in Kolkata

As a result of the violence, a police force was deployed in the south Kolkata's Mudiali area. Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari also attended the rally earlier on Monday.

The BJP was undertaking ''Paribartan Yatras'' in the state today.

This comes after Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she would be contesting from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly polls.

As Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, this is a direct challenge to Adhikari, whose tumultuous exit from the party was followed by many others leaving TMC for BJP.