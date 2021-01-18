Stone-Pelting and ‘Go Back’ Chants at BJP Roadshow in Kolkata

Several hours after Mamata Banerjee’s rally at Kolkata’s Nandigram, the BJP’s roadshow on Monday, 18 January witnessed instances of stone-pelting as bottles were hurled from rooftops and people carrying Trinamool Congress flags raised slogans of ‘go back’, NDTV reported.
As a result of the violence, a police force was deployed in the south Kolkata's Mudiali area. Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari also attended the rally earlier on Monday.
The BJP was undertaking ''Paribartan Yatras'' in the state today.
This comes after Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she would be contesting from the Nandigram constituency for the upcoming state Legislative Assembly polls.
As Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, this is a direct challenge to Adhikari, whose tumultuous exit from the party was followed by many others leaving TMC for BJP.
Commenting on the disturbance at the roadshow, Suvendu Adhikari said, “Police permission was obtained for this rally but still few persons were seen pelting stones. But these tactics will not work because people of West Bengal are with us and they want a change,” ANI quoted.
He also alleged that boys from ‘Mini Pakistan’ and those associated with the state’s corporation administrators were pelting stones.
“It was worth seeing the way our boys chased them away. It reminded us what Modi ji says -- 'ghush ke maara',” he added.
