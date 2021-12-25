Doctor With No History of International Travel Tests Omicron-Positive in Kolkata

A junior doctor at the Calcutta Medical College hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, with no history of international travel, has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Friday, 24 December, India Today reported.

This is West Bengal's fourth case of Omicron, what has been designated as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.

The junior doctor, who is 21 years of age and who comes from Krishnanagar in Nadia district, was complaining of fever when his sample was sent to be tested for COVID-19.

Genome sequencing was also conducted by the labs, according to the concerned authorities.

Omicron was detected during the testing of the sample.

The doctor has now been admitted to Beleghata Infectious Diseases hospital in Calcutta.