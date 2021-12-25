Maharashtra: 19 in Ahmednagar School Test COVID Positive, DC Says 'No Symptoms'

Nineteen students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ahmednagar district of Northern Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, although none of them show any symptoms.

The samples have been sent for genome sequencing to determine whether the students have contracted the Omicron variant.

As of now, Maharashtra has detected 108 cases of Omicron, which has been designated as "a variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.

The authorities of Ahmednagar district have begun testing all the students, teachers and staff of the school.

Nashik Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game said that the students are not showing any symptoms.