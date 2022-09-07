Kingsway, Rajpath & Now Kartavya Path: A Glance at the Century-Old Delhi Avenue

The government on Wednesday, 7 September announced the historic decision to rename Delhi's Rajpath – the ceremonial boulevard extending from the India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan – as 'Kartavya Path'.

After the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) convened a special meeting over the matter, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, addressed a press meet, elucidating the symbolism behind the renaming.