Govt Revives Poetry Banned During British Rule To Celebrate 75 Yrs of Freedom

The government is in the process of reviving and popularising Indian literature banned during the British rule as part of its efforts to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, officials said Wednesday, 6 July.

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, the Culture Ministry has identified poems, writings, and publications that the British Raj banned, primarily due to their patriotic fervour, and put them together as catalogues for people to read and appreciate.

The catalogues have been published on the official website for the project.

These literary works are in different Indian languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Punjabi, Sindhi, Telugu, Gujarati and Tamil.