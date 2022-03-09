'Why Wait Years To File Complaint?' KK Shailaja to Survivors in Tattoo Rape Case

Speaking at a special programme on Women's Day on Tuesday, Shailaja Teacher took a dig at the survivors.
(Photo: The Quint)
At a time when the case of the alleged sexual harassment and rape by a tattoo artist in Kerala has opened a can of worms, a statement made by former Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday, 8 March, has come as a shock to many.
Speaking at a special programme on Women's Day organised by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Shailaja Teacher, as she is fondly called, took a dig at the survivors.
This comes after six complaints were registered, accusing PS Sujeesh, an artist from Inkfected Tattoo Studio in Ernakulam's Edappally, of rape, sexual assault, and molestation. He had been absconding for three days, but surrendered late Saturday night. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
The allegations of sexual assault and rape came to light after a post shared on Reddit detailed an 18-year-old survivor's account of her experience with Sujeesh. The post is said to have set off a storm of 'MeToo' allegations against him. Many of the complaints date back to 2018 and a few of the survivors have shared their apprehensions about filing complaints, as there is no clear evidence.
Shailaja pointed out that the survivors should have spoken up earlier and stopped it right when the traumatic incident had happened.
"You are a person with complete freedom, and if you don’t have the courage to speak up and if you don’t have the integrity, then what’s the point of your education? Use your education bravely. Men and women should collectively stop these ills from prevailing in society," she added.
At least 25 women have spoken up on social media and their posts have gone viral. But the survivors told The Quint that they believed their complaints wouldn't be treated seriously as the incidents occurred a few years ago.
"The problem with my case is that I have no evidence so I don't think I'll be taken seriously. I didn't put up any stories, I paid by cash and don't even have the bills," said a survivor.
Meanwhile, many on social media have registered their disagreement to the former minister's statements.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)