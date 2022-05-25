Kerala: PC George's Bail Cancelled, Arrested for Hate Speech Against Muslims

Senior Kerala politician PC George was arrested by Kerala police after a magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled his bail on Wednesday. 25 May.

This is the second time George has been arrested after being accused of delivering hate speech against Muslims. His bail was cancelled after the prosecution informed the court that George had violated conditions.

After the court cancelled George's bail, hundreds of activists of the People’s Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thronged the Palarivattom police station in Kochi, to show their support for George.