Police Call It an Accident but Kin of Kerala Models Want Mystery Solved

One of the most alarming facts is admitted by the police. One Saiju Thankachan, who has alleged links with the drug trafficking mafia in Kochi, had chased the Ford Figo car in which Ansi and Anjana and the others were travelling, in his Audi, according to the police.

According to reports, Thankachan had invited the models to an after-party get-together at the hotel, but the girls rejected the invitation.

He then is reported to have chased their car, had a conversation with them in the middle of the road – after which he allegedly continued to follow them. He was just seconds away from the car when it crashed, reports said.

Thankachan then reportedly called up and informed the hotel owner about the crash. He approached the courts on 18 November and sought anticipatory bail, and is now absconding.

The families have therefore questioned why Thankachan has not been made an accused in the case so far, given this involvement which has not even been disputed by the police. Police sources said that they are investigating this angle and might be filing another case to probe it further.