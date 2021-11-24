Was Training for ‘Miss India’ but Fate Had Other Plans: Family of Kerala Model

On 1 November, the former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana Shajan died in a car accident.
(Photo: Edited by Kamran Akhter/ The Quint)
If Ansi Kabeer had been alive, she would be writing the GATE exam on 30 November. If she were alive, she would be busy juggling modelling assignments, late-night shifts, while following a strict regime to train for the ‘Miss India’ contest.
Ansi was ambitious and “wanted it all,” but her dreams were cut quite short.
“It has been nearly a month and as I speak to you, I can see all her books, files, diaries just strewn all over. I want to show you all the person she was but I have not yet gathered the strength to go through her things, because then I will have to accept the reality….”, said Ansi’s father Kabeer before trailing off.
A co-passenger in the car, Muhammed Aashiq succumbed to injuries later. The police arrested the lone survivor of the car crash Abdul Rahman for the incident under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC.
While the police officials believe this is “just an accident,” the murky details around the case has left the families of the deceased craving answers. The Quint spoke to the families of the girls as well as police officials to understand the status of the investigation.
Ansi Kabeer was born in 1996 in Alamcode, Thiruvananthapuram. She pursued her BTech ECE from the Marian engineering college, Kazhakoottam, Thiruvananthapuram.
Her stint with modelling began in college and then her mother urged her to participate in Grihalakshmi magazine's ‘Face of Kerala’ contest. She then participated in the Miss Malabar pageant and was declared the first runner-up.
In the same year, 2019, she got a campus placement offer and began working at Infosys.
During an interview to a local channel, she said, "I am the only girl who is yet to get married in our family and girls younger than me have become mothers. It is as though marriage and bringing up kids are the only purposeful things in life. The reason why I decided to take part in the pageants is to influence other girls and help them believe in themselves.”
She won the Miss Kerala pageant in 2019 and was crowned Miss South India in 2021.
Ironically, Ansi’s last post on her Instagram account is a video of her enjoying a walk in nature with the caption, “It's time to go.”
Her father told The Quint that she had been studying hard for the CAT and GATE exams. “She was also preparing for the Miss India contest. She had a strict regime for workout, fitness, diet, prayers, sleep time, even the hours she will use her phone. She had made meticulous plans for her future. There are time-tables stuck all over the room and I can't believe all this has gone to waste. She wanted to go to the United Kingdom to do her MBA and then work,” he added.
Anjana Shajan was born in 1995 and hailed from Kerala's Thrissur. She pursued her medical education from KMCT Ayurveda Medical College and post graduation from Kerala University of Health and Science.
In 2019, she was the first runner-up of the 'Miss Kerala' beauty pageant. She was honoured with the ‘Miss Photogenic’ and ‘Miss Beautiful Smile’ titles too.
In 2019, she made her film debut with the movie ‘Sivan Ceepee’ directed by Kammal.
In 2020, she began working at the MCT Medical College Hospital in Manashery, Kerala.
Her last television appearance was in an advertisement for Kalyan Silks sarees, with popular actor Prithviraj.
Anjana’s brother Arjun said that on the day of the accident, she had sent a voice message to her mother saying that she was spending time outside in the company of Ansi Kabeer and that she would return home only the next day. He also appealed to the media to not share false information.
Brushing aside rumours, he clarified with reporters on Monday that his sister had refused offers of liquor at the party they attended, which was apparent from the CCTV visuals of the hotel after the DJ party concluded at 10.43 pm.
According to visuals shared by the police, his sister was dancing at the party and even after she came out of the hall, she didn’t look distressed. Arjun stated that his sister was against taking liquor even at home.
The first arrest was made on 8 November, when Abdul Rahman, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, was taken into police custody. He was held on charges of death by negligence stating he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The family of the victims, unsatisfied with the progress of the case, sought an investigation.
The Quint spoke to the investigating officers who said they “are very sure that this is an accident,” triggered by drunk driving and carelessness.
There are many aspects of the case that have raised suspicions of foul play.
Local reporters said that the police in Palarivattom were late in recording the driver’s statement, and also in questioning Roy J Vayalat, owner of 'No. 18 Hotel', where Ansi and Anjana and the others had gone for the party that night.
There was also a delay in recovering the CCTV footage from the hotel. Sources close to the police said that they believe this delay has raised suspicion that VIPs could have been in attendance, or even involved in some way.
One of the most alarming facts is admitted by the police. One Saiju Thankachan, who has alleged links with the drug trafficking mafia in Kochi, had chased the Ford Figo car in which Ansi and Anjana and the others were travelling, in his Audi, according to the police.
According to reports, Thankachan had invited the models to an after-party get-together at the hotel, but the girls rejected the invitation.
He then is reported to have chased their car, had a conversation with them in the middle of the road – after which he allegedly continued to follow them. He was just seconds away from the car when it crashed, reports said.
Thankachan then reportedly called up and informed the hotel owner about the crash. He approached the courts on 18 November and sought anticipatory bail, and is now absconding.
The families have therefore questioned why Thankachan has not been made an accused in the case so far, given this involvement which has not even been disputed by the police. Police sources said that they are investigating this angle and might be filing another case to probe it further.
As per a complaint lodged by Ansi Kabeer's family, the owner of the hotel, Roy Vayalat was involved in the events of that night.
Their suspicion doubled when Valayat and the hotel staff destroyed relevant CCTV footage from the hotel after the car accident. When the probe team recovered the hard disk with CCTV visuals from the hotel, there were no images of the party or any visuals of the hotel’s first and second floors and parking area.
The accused told the police that the hard disk containing the CCTV visuals of the party, had been thrown into the water. The police have already searched the vicinity of Kannamgattu bridge at Thevara, Kochi, where the hotel staff claimed to have thrown the hard disk, but they were unable to find it. The search continues with the help of the Fire Force’s scuba team.
Sources told The Quint that the police found that there was an altercation at the party and the models and their friends left the hotel when things got heated up.
With no CCTV footage available, the only witnesses to the issue are the people who were present at the party. However, many participants had not registered for it, so it has been difficult to track them down, police sources said.
Interestingly, the No. 18 Hotel has already been under the observation of the Customs and Enforcement Department on suspicion of holding drug-fuelled parties.
The State Director General of Police had received an intelligence report in May 2021, indicating that the hotel was a trading point for drugs, but no action was taken. Excise officials had raided the hotel on 23 October after reports that alcohol was served after the deadline of 9 pm. The hotel’s bar licence was suspended on 2 November over violations, reported Asianet News.
Kabeer said that he is not dissatisfied with the investigation given the police are still looking into all angles – but wants to ensure that the probe is done in a fair and detailed manner. The families have also submitted petitions to the Chief Minister demanding answers to the mystery surrounding the case.