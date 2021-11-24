Was Training for ‘Miss India’ but Fate Had Other Plans: Family of Kerala Model

If Ansi Kabeer had been alive, she would be writing the GATE exam on 30 November. If she were alive, she would be busy juggling modelling assignments, late-night shifts, while following a strict regime to train for the ‘Miss India’ contest.

Ansi was ambitious and “wanted it all,” but her dreams were cut quite short.

“It has been nearly a month and as I speak to you, I can see all her books, files, diaries just strewn all over. I want to show you all the person she was but I have not yet gathered the strength to go through her things, because then I will have to accept the reality….”, said Ansi’s father Kabeer before trailing off.