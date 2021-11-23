I Rejected My Award To Protest Against Harassment of Women in Kerala Colleges

A few months back, a 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by her classmate in a campus in Kerala for not willing to be in a toxic relationship. In another case, Deepa P Mohanan, a Dalit PhD scholar had to execute hunger strike to fight casteism in the MG University campus.

No, everything is not fine here in Kerala. A lot of people have plenty of things to say, especially women.

My name is Mileena Saju. I was a student of Union Christian College, Aluva, Kerala, during the academic year 2018-2021. I came as the university topper this year in History, but rejected the UC College Award for the same, protesting the denial of justice to the women community in the college and in other campuses in Kerala.