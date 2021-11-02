Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, First Runner-up Anjana Killed in Road Accident
Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan were killed in a car crash near Kochi on Monday.
Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan were killed in a road accident on Monday when their car lost control trying to avoid a motorcycle. The car then reportedly smashed into a tree. The accident happened near Kochi around 1.30 AM, according to the police.
The police also informed that two other passengers were injured and their condition is serious, Hindustan Times reported. They’re hospitalised at the Ernakulam Medical Centre.
After a preliminary investigation, the police said that the car they were travelling in might have been over-speeding and the person at the wheel might have dozed off, The News Minute report. Anjana Shajan was reportedly rushing home from a film location to her mother who was alone. According to Manorama, Anjana’s father was at work and thus, she had to return home the same day.
According to a The New Indian Express report, the car the four people were in, including Anjana and Ansi, crashed into a tree and people behind the car, a Ford Figo, called the police.
Ansi Kabeer
Ansi Kabeer won the Miss South India 2021 title in August and was the youngest of 14 contestants. Ansi was from Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram and started modelling in 2018. She won the Miss Kerala pageant in 2019. She also won the ‘Miss Congeniality’ title.
Talking about her foray into modelling, Ansi Kabeer had told The New Indian Express “When I was in school, I was a nerd, always occupied with books. But when I joined the fashion team in college, I received a lot of appreciation.”
Ansi Kabeer was an engineer graduate and worked at Infosys. She wanted to pursue a career in the film industry and wanted to play “meaningful characters.”
Dr. Anjana Shajan
Dr. Anjana Shajan emerged as the first runner-up at the Miss Kerala pageant in 2019. She hailed from Thissur and was an ayurvedic doctor. Interestingly, she had never participated in a pageant before and had chanced upon the application for Miss Kerala on social media.
Anjana had said that she doesn’t have experience in modelling but has always been ‘passionate’ about it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.