Kerala: Male Govt Employees to Submit 'No Dowry' Declaration Upon Marriage

All male employees in Kerala government service should now submit a declaration if and when they get married stating that they have not taken dowry from the bride’s family. The declaration should be given within a month of the marriage, signed duly by the employee’s wife, father and father-in-law.

A circular instructing that such a declaration be given was issued by the government’s Department of Woman and Child Development (WCD). The director of WCD, Anupama TV, is also the Chief Prohibition Officer of the state.

In the circular, Anupama has directed heads of various government departments to collect the declarations saying the employees have not asked or taken or exhorted dowry.

The heads of department should in turn submit a report of the declarations twice a year – in April and in October – to concerned District Dowry Prohibition Officers.