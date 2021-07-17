Why Criminal Justice System Alone Can't End Dowry-Related Violence

A string of dowry-related deaths in Kerala has caught the attention of the media over the past few weeks. While our society has struggled with the issue of dowry for decades, these deaths seem to have brought back the problem into the public consciousness.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in response to the public outcry, has called for reform in the prevailing system of marriage itself – and termed the dowry system 'barbaric and degrading'.

The Kerala government has also declared a series of measures to address the problem – fast-track courts and police helplines being the primary interventions. However, media reports suggest a different mood.