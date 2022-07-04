Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W 675 Result Declared, Check Latest Details

The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 4 July 2022, for Win-Win W 675 is formally released on the official website at 3 pm. Participants of the draw are requested to check the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com, to know the winning numbers of the lottery draw that is being conducted today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results of the weekly lotteries at 3 pm on the website, regularly for the participants.

