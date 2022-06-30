Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 427 Result at 3 PM, Check Website

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is all set to announce the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 427 today, on Thursday, 30 June 2022 for all the participants who want to know the winning numbers of the draw. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 427 Result will be released at 3 pm on the website. The official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department is keralalotteries.com, participants should check it for updates.

The complete Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 427 will be available for download on the website from 4 pm. It is to be noted by all the participants that the live results of the Kerala weekly lotteries are published at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. They should check to know the winning numbers today, 30 June 2022.