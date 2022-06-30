Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 427 Result at 3 PM, Check Website

Read to know the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 427 prize money.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is all set to announce the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 427 today, on Thursday, 30 June 2022 for all the participants who want to know the winning numbers of the draw. It is to be noted that the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 427 Result will be released at 3 pm on the website. The official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department is keralalotteries.com, participants should check it for updates.
The complete Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Karunya Plus KN 427 will be available for download on the website from 4 pm. It is to be noted by all the participants that the live results of the Kerala weekly lotteries are published at 3 pm on keralalotteries.com. They should check to know the winning numbers today, 30 June 2022.
The participants who are interested to know the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 427 prize money today, Thursday, 30 June 2022 can take a look at the list provided by us:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
The winners of the draw should submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result announcement to claim the prize money, as per the rules decided by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Here are some simple steps that the lottery draw participants should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 427 today, Thursday, 30 June 2022:
Click on the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com
Go to the option that states Karunya Plus KN 427 Winning Numbers on the homepage.
The result will open on the screen of your device.
Check the winning numbers carefully and verify with your lottery ticket number.
Download the complete result PDF from the website once it is published by the lottery department.
