Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 283 Result Declared, First Prize Is Rs 70 Lakh

Check Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 283 prize amounts
(Photo: iStock)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially released the Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result, on Friday, 1 July 2022 on the website. Participants of the draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com to know the winning numbers. As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala regarding the weekly lotteries, the Nirmal NR 283 Kerala Lottery Result is declared at 3 pm today on the mentioned website.
The Kerala Lottery today for Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF will be available for download on the website - keralalotteries.com from 4 pm. The lottery draw participants should check the winning numbers on the official website carefully to see if they have won. Winners are awarded huge prize amounts by the Kerala State Lottery Department.
The weekly State lotteries are conducted every day by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The live results of the same are published at 3 pm daily while the complete PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm.
Let's take a look at the names of the Kerala weekly lotteries that are conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the website:
Monday - Win-Win W lottery
Tuesday - Sthree Sakthi SS lottery
Wednesday - Akshaya AK lottery
Thursday - Karunya Plus KN lottery
Friday - Nirmal NR
Saturday - Karunya KR
Sunday - Fifty-fifty FF
Here are the steps to download the Kerala Lottery today Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF on Friday, 1 July 2022:
Visit the official website - keralalotteries.com
Click on the active link that states Nirmal NR 283 Result PDF on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers on the result carefully.
Download the PDF from the website and check to see if your number is mentioned in the list.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)