Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 473 Today Declared; Check Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 473 draw is officially declared today, Thursday, 8 June 2023. People who have bought the lottery tickets for this draw should note that the live result is announced at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants will get to know all the latest information from the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The department holds lottery draws daily at a particular time so participants can know the winners.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the lottery results live and then declares a PDF later for people to save the list of winners for the day. One should note that the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 473 today, Thursday, 8 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. Everyone should know the time.