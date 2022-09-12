Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 685 Result Declared today; Check Details Here

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 685 prize money for today is mentioned here.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 685 today, on Monday, 12 September 2022. Participants of the lottery draw can check the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the results are declared on the website at 3 pm regularly. The PDF can be downloaded from the same website after 4 pm. Participants of the lottery draw today should keep a close eye on the website.
All the latest details of the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 685 are available on keralalotteries.com. People can go through the rules of the weekly lotteries stated by the State Lottery Department on the official website. The prize money of the lottery result is also available for the participants to check.
Everyone must note that they have to submit their Kerala Lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within a month of the result declaration. Anyone who does not follow this rule, will not receive their prize money.
The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 685 prize money for Monday, 12 September 2022 is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Eighth Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Here are the simple steps that participants should follow to go through the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Win Win W 685 draw on Monday, 12 September 2022:
Step 1: Browse through the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Go to the result link that states Win Win W 685 lottery draw result, on the website.
Step 3: Click on the link and the result will open on your screen.
Step 4: Check the numbers on the result PDF carefully.
Step 5: Download the lottery result from the site to take a closer look at it.
