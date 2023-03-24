Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 321 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 321 draw is formally announced today, Friday, 24 March 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Around 3 pm, participants will find the live result link on the website - keralalotteries.com and they can check the lucky winners for today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts weekly lotteries and rewards lucky winners with massive cash prizes after the results are out.

You can download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Nirmal NR 321 today, Friday, 24 March, after 4 pm. You just have to visit the website - keralalotteries.com and find the active PDF link for Friday. You can also contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know the latest details about the lottery sambad draws.