Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 462 Live Result Today at 3 PM; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 462 result PDF for 23 March can be downloaded after 4 pm.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 462 sambad will be declared today, Thursday, 23 March 2023, sharp at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants are advised to keep an eye on the official website and go through the live lottery sambad results on time. They must verify the lottery ticket numbers on the screen with the numbers on their lottery tickets to see if they are among the winners for today.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 462 today, Thursday, 23 March, will be released by the State Lottery Department, in a PDF format, after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. The lottery sambad PDF is declared for those participants who miss the live results. Everyone should download the PDF from the website.
Any changes in the lottery result timings or other important announcements will be informed to the participants via the official website. They can go to the site and easily check the details.
The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 462 draw prize money list for Thursday is mentioned below for those participants who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You can also check the complete prize money list for all the lottery sambad draws on keralalotteries.com.
Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 462 draw result on Thursday, 23 March:
Visit the website of the lottery sambad department - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active result link for today that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 462 on the homepage.
The result PDF will open when you click on the link.
The winning lottery ticket numbers are stated below each prize money on the PDF.
Download the Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad PDF from the website and save a copy for yourself.
